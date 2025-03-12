SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
FeaturesAutomating the finishing department

The market for spray machines and robotic applicators has exploded with an array of choices

FeaturesJust like new

Upgrades and adds-on to get more from your shop’s outdated CNC

FeaturesPrepping for 2025

As the new year approaches, take the time assess your shop’s software, insurance and financial needs

FeaturesLumber processing

New equipment for small- and medium-sized shops

NewsCherry is ripe for picking

Lower demand at the wholesale level leaves more for retailers

NewsSoft maple  soldiers on

Soft maple sales remain steady despite price increases, driven by its similarity to hard maple and its versatility in various woodworking projects.

NewsRegulations tighten exotic market

Exotic wood supply tightens due to CITES regulations and demand.

NewsTight supplies, low demand for mahogany

Top-quality mahogany is increasingly scarce and costly, with limited supply and rising demand for substitutes

NewsWalnut remains as a top seller

Despite high prices, demand for black walnut remains strong, rivaling white oak and hard maple.

New Aluminum Grille from Designs of Distinction

Designs of Distinction introduces Grille Style No. 226, a contemporary decorative grille crafted from anodized aluminum. “Unlike traditional electroplated steel grilles, this new style is significantly lighter in weight while…

Platinum Tooling Releases New Product Catalog

Platinum Tooling, the importer and master distributor of live tools, angle heads, Swiss machine products, knurling and marking tools manufactured by various international suppliers, has announced the release of its…

NewsChelsea Plank Flooring Joins NWFA/NOFMA Wood Flooring Program

Chelsea Plank Flooring of Chelsea, Mich., is the latest company to earn NWFA/NOFMA Mill Certification from the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA). NWFA/NOFMA certification assures a manufacturer’s wood flooring meets…

NewsNew U-Shape Drawer Box Maximizes Under Sink Storage

Hardware Resources, a manufacturer of products for the kitchen, bath, and closet industries, has expanded its line of dovetail drawer boxes to include U-Shaped Rollouts and Drawer Boxes designed to…

NewsNew Compact Blower from Makita

Makita U.S.A., has released the new Compact Blower, a cordless tool that’s part of the manufacturer’s 40-volt XGT battery platform. The handheld clean-up solution delivers a powerful blowing force of…

New ProductsOsborne adds traditional table legs

Osborne Wood Products introduces two new table leg designs, Tahoe and Sonora, featuring traditional Mission elements.

New ProductsFelder adds vertical panel saw

Felder presents the KV 925 vertical panel saw to the U.S. market after its premier at LIGNA 2023.

New ProductsGrizzly adds a feature-rich 8” jointer

Grizzly Industrial presents a new 8” jointer with a spiral cutterhead, model G0490ZX, and a parallelogram table adjustment mechanism.

New ProductsNew waterborne coating from Sherwin-Williams

Wood Environmentally Adaptive (EA) Hydroplus technology in a new waterborne wood coating that can be applied in a variety of conditions.

New ProductsWhiteside Machine Co. introduces two new CNC router bit sets

WHITESIDE MACHINE CO. is introducing two new CNC router bit sets aimed at production shops and the discerning woodworker. The General Purpose CNC Set (Item No. 709, $232.90) is a…

