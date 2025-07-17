SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Slower Growth Projected for Remodeling into Next Year

Annual expenditures for improvements and maintenance to owner-occupied homes are expected to soften in 2026, according to the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) from the Remodeling Futures Program at…

Woodshop News Editors

Annual expenditures for improvements and maintenance to owner-occupied homes are expected to soften in 2026, according to the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) from the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.  The LIRA projects that year-over-year spending for home renovation and repair will increase by just 1.2 percent by the second quarter of 2026.

 “Weakness in the current housing market is expected to have a dampening effect on home improvement spending,” said Rachel Bogardus Drew, Director of the Remodeling Futures Program at the Center, in a statement. “Slowing construction starts and remodeling permitting activity, which are key factors in predicting future remodeling expenditures, are also putting downward pressure on home improvement growth.”

  “It will be important to keep an eye on whether the housing market shows any sign of rebound in the second half of the year, to assess if this slowdown is the beginning of a more significant downturn,” added Chris Herbert, Managing Director of the Center. “However, federal cuts to incentives for home energy improvements could spur an increase in remodeling activity in the short term, as homeowners seek to take advantage of programs before they disappear.”  

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;