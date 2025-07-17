Slower Growth Projected for Remodeling into Next Year

Annual expenditures for improvements and maintenance to owner-occupied homes are expected to soften in 2026, according to the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) from the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. The LIRA projects that year-over-year spending for home renovation and repair will increase by just 1.2 percent by the second quarter of 2026.

“Weakness in the current housing market is expected to have a dampening effect on home improvement spending,” said Rachel Bogardus Drew, Director of the Remodeling Futures Program at the Center, in a statement. “Slowing construction starts and remodeling permitting activity, which are key factors in predicting future remodeling expenditures, are also putting downward pressure on home improvement growth.”