Microvellum Introducing Toolbox BSB at AWFS

Microvellum will debut Toolbox BSB, a new BricsCAD-based version of its design-to-manufacturing platform, at the 2025 AWFS Fair in Las Vegas.

“Toolbox BSB delivers the trusted Microvellum experience, now also running within the BricsCAD environment,” the company said in a statement. “It brings together intelligent engineering tools and a professional-grade CAD foundation in a bundled installation that’s fast, efficient, and familiar to current users.

“BricsCAD is a professional CAD platform supporting both 2D drafting and 3D modeling using the industry-standard DWG file format. With a familiar command structure, a highly customizable interface, and performance tuned for large-scale drawings, BricsCAD is designed for detail-oriented design and engineering work.”