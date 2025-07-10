Custom Hoppers Available from Iron Bull
Iron Bull Mfg. now offers a selection of hoppers with capacities from 1/2 to 3 cubic yards and Quick Ship convenience. Standard and heavy-duty models are available, which can be customized with options like casters and options to allow an operator to dump the contents from the safety of a forklift.
“Self-dumping and drop-bottom designs are available,” the company explains. "Self-dumping models feature pinless rockers which keep hoppers on track and provide smoother dumping action. One piece formed channel top with a welded metal rod reinforcing the corner provides extra strength and durability.
“All models are designed to provide years of trouble-free service.”
Learn more at ibullmfg.com.