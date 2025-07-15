SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Omega Range Hoods Available in ProKitchen

Rev-A-Shelf announces that the Omega National Products by Rev-A-Shelf catalog is now live in ProKitchen, software for kitchen and bath design. “Designers and cabinetmakers can now easily incorporate our full…

Woodshop News Editors

Rev-A-Shelf announces that the Omega National Products by Rev-A-Shelf catalog is now live in ProKitchen, software for kitchen and bath design.

"Designers and cabinetmakers can now easily incorporate our full line of wood range hoods and floating shelves into photorealistic kitchen layouts, making it easier than ever to specify, present, and sell,” the company explained.

"Now you can visualize Omega hoods and shelves in your kitchen layouts with realistic color and detail.

“Find Omega National Products by Rev-A-Shelf under the manufacturer list in ProKitchen and start transforming your presentations with realistic, standout kitchen focal points.”

Learn more at rev-a-shelf.com and prokitchensoftware.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;