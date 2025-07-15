Omega Range Hoods Available in ProKitchen

Rev-A-Shelf announces that the Omega National Products by Rev-A-Shelf catalog is now live in ProKitchen, software for kitchen and bath design.

"Designers and cabinetmakers can now easily incorporate our full line of wood range hoods and floating shelves into photorealistic kitchen layouts, making it easier than ever to specify, present, and sell,” the company explained.

"Now you can visualize Omega hoods and shelves in your kitchen layouts with realistic color and detail.

“Find Omega National Products by Rev-A-Shelf under the manufacturer list in ProKitchen and start transforming your presentations with realistic, standout kitchen focal points.”