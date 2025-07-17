Effortless Floating Shelf Overview + Installation

Looking to add high-end floating shelves to your space without the headache of complicated installation? In this video, we walk you through the simple step-by-step process of installing solid wood floating shelves from Omega National Products by Rev-A-Shelf®. Available in multiple wood species and sizes, these shelves arrive sanded and ready to finish for a truly custom look.



We’ll show you how to use the included mounting kit to ensure a clean, secure install—plus, how to upgrade with Innovashelf’s patented T-LOC and TIMBER-LOC systems for even more strength and adjustability. Whether you're outfitting a kitchen, office, or living space, this shelf system is built to last and made to impress.