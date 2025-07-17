Effortless Floating Shelf Overview + Installation
Looking to add high-end floating shelves to your space without the headache of complicated installation? In this video, we walk you through the simple step-by-step process of installing solid wood floating shelves from Omega National Products by Rev-A-Shelf®. Available in multiple wood species and sizes, these shelves arrive sanded and ready to finish for a truly custom look.
We’ll show you how to use the included mounting kit to ensure a clean, secure install—plus, how to upgrade with Innovashelf’s patented T-LOC and TIMBER-LOC systems for even more strength and adjustability. Whether you're outfitting a kitchen, office, or living space, this shelf system is built to last and made to impress.
Follow along as we highlight everything from marking your studs to securing the shelf for daily use. This is a must-watch for woodworkers, builders, and DIYers looking for premium results with minimal hassle.
