Total Finishing Solutions adds Cerakure to its Vendor Network

Total Finishing Solutions (TFS), a provider of finishing equipment and integrated system solutions, announces a new partnership with Cerakure, a manufacturer of gas and propane-fired catalytic ovens.

Engineered for consistent heat, energy efficiency, and clean combustion, Cerakure ovens offer precise thermal curing ideal for small to mid-sized shops and specialized production lines. This addition allows TFS customers to access a broader range of innovative equipment and supplies, the company said in a statement.

“We are beyond excited to announce that we will be working with Total Finishing Solutions moving forward,” added Mike Hernon, owner of Cerakure.

“You’ll now find our advanced curing technology alongside their extensive catalog of spray equipment, automation, and consumables.”