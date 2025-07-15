New Knurled Brass Foot Rail Kits from DOD

Designs of Distinction (DOD), a provider of decorative components for the kitchen, bath, and furniture industries, introduces new Knurled Brass Foot Rail Kits.

“Unlike oversized commercial foot rail systems, our kits feature 1.5" diameter tubes and fittings, scaled for home bars, kitchen islands, and built-in cabinetry,” the company said in a statement. “Available in 8’ and 10’ kits, each set includes lacquered polished brass components with a knurled texture engraved directly into solid cast brass for unmatched durability and detail.

“Modular and customizable, the kits are designed for ease of use, with all components also available à la carte for bespoke configurations. Custom lengths and finishes are available upon request, making them a flexible choice for high-end residential projects.”

DOD says it plans to expand the collection with matching knurled components, including slipper cups, bistro shelving fittings, pot rail kits, and cabinet and furniture hardware.