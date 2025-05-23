StarV USA Automatic V-Groovers

Offered Exclusively by StarV USA, the SLG 2000 Automatic V-Groover machines your most complex V-Grooves, Cove Cuts, and Miter Cuts in a Single Pass. The result is instant time savings and precision unmatched with traditional methods.
This V-Groove Machine is designed for countertop drops, cove backsplash profiles, build-ups, triple fold profiles, dados for back panels, double-edge shelving and many other processes typically done manually and inefficiently on a CNC Router.
StarV USA
Contact: Aaron Biddar
(678) 925-3556
aaron@starvusa.com
www.starvusa.com
