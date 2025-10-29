The Pro Face Frame & Door Mover (PFFDM) is a new mobile rack solution for moving cabinet doors, panels, and face frames around the production floor while protecting them from damage. Slotted trays safely and quickly guide panels into place, and fiberglass rods keep cabinets from touching each other. This unique slot-and-rod divider system is easily cleanable, non-marring, and highly configurable.

The PFFDM has multiple configurations that adapt to your workflow. The base configuration holds 25 cabinet doors and face frames, and with the optional shelves, the PFFDM can hold up to 50 cabinet doors on two levels. PFFDM is also available in an angled version. PFFDM Angled has a base with a 5 degree angle to accommodate being rolled on ramps and slopes in workshops.