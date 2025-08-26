Screw Pocketing Drawers & Cool Jiv

There are a lot of ways to build and assemble drawers. Screw pockets will make your drawer construction better and faster than ever. Even large manufacturers are now using screw pockets for drawer construction because of the quality and strength of the build combined with the increased efficiency using screw pockets makes this process. You shouldn’t hesitate using screw pockets in your drawer construction either. Watch Phil demonstrate how it’s done with the foot-pedal-operated TSM-22. Get the drawing for his really cool assembly jig as a bonus! Learn why Castle’s design, durable builds, and easy maintenance make it the go-to brand among professionals in cabinet making, furniture making, and woodworking.