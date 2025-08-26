Highlights from Blum at AWFS 2025



Step inside the Blum booth at AWFS 2025 for a closer look at some standout moments. In this video, you’ll see audience reactions to our latest product launches, including the REVEGO pocket door system, the quick-assemble MERIVOBOX metal box system and the latest generation of lift systems, designed for easier installation and better access to wall storage.

We also featured machines, templates and assembly aids, giving both new and seasoned workshops effective ways to streamline work.

