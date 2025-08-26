SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Highlights from Blum at AWFS 2025

Discover Blum’s latest solutions from AWFS—featuring innovative cabinet hardware, tools and services that simplify processes for today’s woodshops.

Blum


Step inside the Blum booth at AWFS 2025 for a closer look at some standout moments. In this video, you’ll see audience reactions to our latest product launches, including the REVEGO pocket door system, the quick-assemble MERIVOBOX metal box system and the latest generation of lift systems, designed for easier installation and better access to wall storage.

We also featured machines, templates and assembly aids, giving both new and seasoned workshops effective ways to streamline work.

Whether you’re setting up a shop from scratch or upgrading your current space, you’ll discover tools and hardware that simplify processes and boost efficiency. Watch now to see how Blum can help you bring the future of cabinetmaking into your space.

BLUM INC.
800-438-6788 
Insidesales.us@blum.com
www.blum.com

