Transforming Spaces with Innovative Motion
Two items of furniture rolled into one? Not impossible! A mere turn is all it takes, and the closed front becomes an open shelf element. With the innovative FurnSpin turning swiveling system, even ceiling height cabinet bodies turn with an air of elegance.
Everything's in a spin – from the solar system to the world we live in. Turning is a part of us; it alters perspectives and creates change. It makes life an irrepressible joy and is an elementary part of technical progress. Our FurnSpin fitting innovation puts the most captivating of spins on furniture that anyone could wish for. The unique turning-swiveling fitting lets cabinet elements turn full circle about their very own axis. This way, inside is suddenly out, closed suddenly open and one piece of furniture suddenly two.
The multiple award winning FurnSpin turning swiveling fitting from Hettich gives kitchen manufacturers creative scope to create precisely this: with new and truly innovative products. Not without reason has FurnSpin defined its own fittings category.
