SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Transforming Spaces with Innovative Motion

Two items of furniture rolled into one? Not impossible! A mere turn is all it takes, and the closed front becomes an open shelf element. With the innovative FurnSpin turning swiveling system, even ceiling height cabinet bodies turn with an air of elegance.

Hettich America

Everything's in a spin – from the solar system to the world we live in. Turning is a part of us; it alters perspectives and creates change. It makes life an irrepressible joy and is an elementary part of technical progress. Our FurnSpin fitting innovation puts the most captivating of spins on furniture that anyone could wish for. The unique turning-swiveling fitting lets cabinet elements turn full circle about their very own axis. This way, inside is suddenly out, closed suddenly open and one piece of furniture suddenly two.

The multiple award winning FurnSpin turning swiveling fitting from Hettich gives kitchen manufacturers creative scope to create precisely this: with new and truly innovative products. Not without reason has FurnSpin defined its own fittings category.

Hettich America
1.800.777.1772
www.hettich.com

Hettich AmericaAuthor
Related Stories
Pro Face Frame & Door Mover (PFFDM)
VideosPro Face Frame & Door Mover (PFFDM)PaintLine
Pocket system innovation with REVEGO
VideosPocket system innovation with REVEGOBlum
Unlock More Revenue with Create-A-Bed
VideosUnlock More Revenue with Create-A-BedCreate-A-Bed
Highlights from Blum at AWFS 2025
VideosHighlights from Blum at AWFS 2025Blum
Screw Pocketing Drawers & Cool Jig
VideosScrew Pocketing Drawers & Cool JigCastle USA
Grizzly Re-Launches $580 14” Bandsaw
VideosGrizzly Re-Launches $580 14” BandsawGrizzly Industrial, Inc

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;