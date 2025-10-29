Transforming Spaces with Innovative Motion

Everything's in a spin – from the solar system to the world we live in. Turning is a part of us; it alters perspectives and creates change. It makes life an irrepressible joy and is an elementary part of technical progress. Our FurnSpin fitting innovation puts the most captivating of spins on furniture that anyone could wish for. The unique turning-swiveling fitting lets cabinet elements turn full circle about their very own axis. This way, inside is suddenly out, closed suddenly open and one piece of furniture suddenly two.