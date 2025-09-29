Unlock More Revenue with Create-A-Bed
Build reliable Murphy beds your clients will love. Our patented mechanism adjusts beds too heavy or light in seconds. Join our Builders Program; where we can help you grow your business.
Murphy Beds Easier Than Ever
Given the tight real estate market – homeowners and builders are making every inch of living space work for them. Join a community of woodworkers and professional builders bringing custom Murphy beds to life with the only adjustable mechanism in the industry. Our patented hardware has innovative technology that makes it simple to install, easy to fine-tune, and built to last. Change a mattress? Add panels? Misjudge the weight? No problem – just adjust with a drill or hex head in seconds. No disassembly, no callbacks, just smooth operation every time.
Builder Program
Grow revenue with your customers and with new client referrals through our training support and by being
listed as a qualified builder on our website to drive customer acquisition. Should you have a challenge in designing the best Murphy Bed Cabinet or wall unit – we can assist you with the design. Since 1985, Create-A-Bed has partnered with craftsmen to deliver quality, safety, and reliable performance. Learn, build, and grow your business with us. Build Smarter with Create-A-Bed.
CREATE-A-BED
502-966-3852
team@createabed.com
https://createabed.com