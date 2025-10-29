SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Pocket system innovation with REVEGO

REVEGO allows you to reveal an entire functional space, and just as easily hide it away when it’s not in use….

Blum

REVEGO brings flexibility to modern living, giving you the freedom to create multifunctional spaces that transform within seconds. When closed, the doors create a smooth, uninterrupted surface that conceals the pocket for a refined, seamless look. Designed for versatility, REVEGO can be specified in multiple configurations: single door, double door or a combination. Whether hiding a bar in the living room, a workstation in the dining area or utilities in the laundry, REVEGO gives each function its place without demanding constant visibility. Pairing elegant design with the smooth, reliable motion Blum is known for ensures every moment feels effortless. The doors open with a light press, slide silently into the pocket and return with the same precision. With the option to design with or without handles, REVEGO offers flexibility in both form and function—and with new heights available soon, even more possibilities are on the horizon.

BLUM INC.
800-438-6788 
Insidesales.us@blum.com
www.blum.com

BlumAuthor
Related Stories
Pro Face Frame & Door Mover (PFFDM)
VideosPro Face Frame & Door Mover (PFFDM)PaintLine
Transforming Spaces with Innovative Motion
VideosTransforming Spaces with Innovative MotionHettich America
Unlock More Revenue with Create-A-Bed
VideosUnlock More Revenue with Create-A-BedCreate-A-Bed
Highlights from Blum at AWFS 2025
VideosHighlights from Blum at AWFS 2025Blum
Screw Pocketing Drawers & Cool Jig
VideosScrew Pocketing Drawers & Cool JigCastle USA
Grizzly Re-Launches $580 14” Bandsaw
VideosGrizzly Re-Launches $580 14” BandsawGrizzly Industrial, Inc

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;