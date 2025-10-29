Pocket system innovation with REVEGO

REVEGO brings flexibility to modern living, giving you the freedom to create multifunctional spaces that transform within seconds. When closed, the doors create a smooth, uninterrupted surface that conceals the pocket for a refined, seamless look. Designed for versatility, REVEGO can be specified in multiple configurations: single door, double door or a combination. Whether hiding a bar in the living room, a workstation in the dining area or utilities in the laundry, REVEGO gives each function its place without demanding constant visibility. Pairing elegant design with the smooth, reliable motion Blum is known for ensures every moment feels effortless. The doors open with a light press, slide silently into the pocket and return with the same precision. With the option to design with or without handles, REVEGO offers flexibility in both form and function—and with new heights available soon, even more possibilities are on the horizon.