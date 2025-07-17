Grizzly Re-Launches $580 14” Bandsaw

Grizzly Industrial announces the re-release of the popular G0580 14" ¾ HP Bandsaw, a product customers loved for its solid performance and build quality. Priced at just $580, the G0580 is built for accurate and efficient cuts on a wide range of woodworking projects.

The G0580 offers a strong cast-iron frame and precision-ground table provides essential stability, ensuring consistent results over time. Computer-balanced cast-aluminum wheels with rubber tires reduce vibration for smooth operation and better blade stability. This sturdy build also includes other user-friendly features, such as an extruded-aluminum fence and a miter gauge for precise cuts. Capacity easily increases to 17" with the optional H7316 Riser Block Kit, available for less than $150.



GRIZZLY INDUSTRIAL

(800) 523-4777

csr@grizzly.com

www.grizzly.com



