Würth Schedules Open House, Demo Days

Würth Louis and Co. will host its 2026 Open House and Demo Days on June 3–4, providing woodworking and cabinet manufacturing professionals with hands-on access to advanced machinery, surfacing products, coatings, hardware, and workflow solutions.

Held biennially for more than ten years, the event in West Jordan, Utah has become a major regional gathering for industry professionals.

It will feature live demonstrations focused on improving production efficiency, automation, consistency, and shop throughput. Attendees will have the opportunity to evaluate technologies in real-world applications and consult directly with product experts and suppliers.

The Open House will feature more than 50 industry vendors showcasing integrated shop solutions.

“Our focus is helping cabinet manufacturers improve throughput, reduce labor dependency, and increase production consistency across the entire operation,” said Thomas Stolmeier, CEO of Würth Louis and Company. “The West Jordan open house is designed to give shops hands-on access to machinery, hardware, surfacing, coatings, and workflow solutions that directly impact production performance and help customers solve real operational challenges.”