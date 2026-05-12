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Amy Jones appointed to Cabinet Makers Association Board

Amy Jones of Bakes & Kropp in Mount Clemens, Michigan, has been appointed to the Cabinet Makers Association board of directors. Jones fills the position vacated earlier this year by…

Woodshop News Editors

Amy Jones of Bakes & Kropp in Mount Clemens, Michigan, has been appointed to the Cabinet Makers Association board of directors.

Jones fills the position vacated earlier this year by Randy Niewind.

Jones works in the custom cabinetry industry at Bakes & Kropp, where she has focused on high-end cabinetry design and quality. She is also involved in local career and technical education initiatives, working with schools to support woodworking programs and promote careers in the trades.

"We are excited to welcome Amy to the board," said Gregory Paolini, CMA board president. "Her industry expertise and dedication to workforce development make her a valuable addition as we continue to strengthen our community and support our members."

The CMA board provides strategic leadership for the association, which supports custom cabinetmakers through education and networking. Learn more at cabinetmakers.org.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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