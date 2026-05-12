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Laguna names Matthew Thackray President, CEO in Leadership Transition

Laguna announced the appointment of Matthew Thackray as president effective April 1, 2026, and CEO effective June 1, 2026. Thackray joined Laguna in 2025 as chief commercial officer and has…

Woodshop News Editors

Laguna announced the appointment of Matthew Thackray as president effective April 1, 2026, and CEO effective June 1, 2026.

Thackray joined Laguna in 2025 as chief commercial officer and has helped advance the company's commercial strategy and operations. In his expanded role, he will lead the company's growth initiatives and operations across its portfolio.

Stephen Stoppenbrink will remain in an advisory role through 2026 to support the transition.

"Matt has quickly earned the confidence of our leadership team and ownership group," said Bruce Robertson, partner at Hudson Ferry Capital. "He brings strong commercial and operational leadership, a clear strategic vision, and the ability to drive execution. We are excited about the future of Laguna under his leadership."

Robertson added: "We also want to recognize Stephen Stoppenbrink for his years of leadership and dedication to Laguna. His contributions have helped build a strong foundation for the company, and we appreciate his continued support during this transition."

Before joining Laguna, Thackray held executive roles at industrial and private equity-backed manufacturing companies focused on engineered products, automation and industrial equipment.

"I'm honored to lead Laguna into its next chapter," Thackray said. "Laguna has a strong legacy, a passionate team, and tremendous opportunity ahead. Our focus will remain on innovation, operational excellence, and delivering an exceptional experience for our customers, dealers, and partners."

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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