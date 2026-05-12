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WoodRat Returns under New Ownership

The WoodRat, a precision joinery system developed in England, has returned to production under new ownership following the retirement of its creator, Martin Godfrey. WoodRat Engineering Ltd. announced that Jonathan…

Woodshop News Editors

The WoodRat, a precision joinery system developed in England, has returned to production under new ownership following the retirement of its creator, Martin Godfrey.

WoodRat Engineering Ltd. announced that Jonathan Cooper, a trained cabinetmaker, engineer and WoodRat owner, has acquired the business. The company said the deal was completed in March.

When the original business announced plans to wind down in late 2025, owners voiced concern about the future of machines, cutters, accessories and support. Cooper, who owned a WoodRat, approached the Godfrey family with a proposal to continue the business. The March agreement includes an ongoing royalty arrangement.

"The WoodRat is one of the most ingenious woodworking machines ever designed in this country," Cooper said. "I couldn't stand by and watch it disappear. My aim is to support existing owners, preserve what Martin created, and introduce the WoodRat to a new generation of woodworkers."

The WoodRat produces dovetails, mortise and tenon joints, grooves, raised panels and other precision cuts. Learn more at woodrat.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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