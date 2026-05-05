RIDGID Expands its Line of NXT Accessories

RIDGID, part of Emerson's professional tools portfolio, is expanding its NXT accessory line with new dual-locking vacuum attachments designed to fit multiple hose sizes without adapters.

The NXT Dual Locking Accessories line includes six vacuum attachments and a shoe attachment kit that work with both 1-7/8-inch and 2-1/2-inch diameter RIDGID wet/dry vacuums. The dual-size compatibility allows users to switch between different vacuums while using the same attachments.

The accessories work with RIDGID's existing NXT shoes and the NXT Locking Accessories introduced in 2024. The company also added a shoe kit for its new Claw Nozzle attachment.

"We built a system that delivers compatibility certainty across accessories and wet/dry vacuums at the job site," said Clara Perry, director of marketing and new product development at RIDGID. "Building on strong NXT shoe feedback, we're extending the same shoe-to-tool versatility across our accessory portfolio."