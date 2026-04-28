Grass America Appoints New COO

Angelika Hofmann

Grass America, a supplier of functional hardware to the cabinet industry, has named Angelika Hofmann chief operating officer, adding her to the company's management board.

Hofmann will work with President Matthias Bulla to lead the Kernersville, North Carolina-based company. Born in Japan and educated in Germany, Hofmann has spent the past seven years in the United States working in finance and controlling roles.

She previously served as head of finance and controlling at Zeiss Industrial Metrology in Minneapolis. Hofmann holds a diploma from Johann Wolfgang Goethe University in Frankfurt, where she studied international accounting.