Industry Groups Support SkillsUSA California Competitions

Forty students from high school woodworking programs across California competed Saturday, April 11, in the SkillsUSA California woodworking and cabinetmaking state competitions at Ontario High School in Ontario, California.

The students qualified through regional competitions held in February. The contests tested technical skills and career readiness as students demonstrated craftsmanship, precision and problem-solving in live competitive settings.

The Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers (AWFS) and the Architectural Woodwork Institute (AWI) coordinated the competitions. The organizations developed project plans, sourced material and equipment donations, prepared prizes and recruited industry professionals and educators as judges.

Industry and education partners supported this year's competitions through sponsorships and contributions. Major sponsors included Duckworks (shop drawings), Royal Plywood (solid and sheet stock), Blum (undermount slides), Decore-ative Specialties (drawer fronts) and Drawer Box Specialties (dovetailed drawer box kits).

Additional support came from Colonial Saw/Lamello (judging support, Zeta and connectors); Leitz Tooling (saw blades); Eagle Tools (bandsaw blades); and Shaper (Origin CNC routers).

Other contributors included Palomar College (materials cutting); Frama-Tech (edgebanding); Grex Tools (23-gauge pin guns); Surfprep (sandpaper, prizes); Inland Woodworkers (judges, safety monitors); DeWalt Tools (six miter saws); S.L. Fusco (wood glue); Howard Products (prizes); Richelieu (prizes); Hafele (drawer knobs); SawStop (prizes); and Girl Buildrs (beverages).