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Felder Group USA to Host Two-Day Equipment Demonstrations

Felder Group USA will host in-house demonstrations at its California showrooms, featuring woodworking machinery and equipment pricing. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the power and precision of Felder’s…

Woodshop News Editors

Felder Group USA will host in-house demonstrations at its California showrooms, featuring woodworking machinery and equipment pricing.

Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the power and precision of Felder's cutting-edge machinery in action, including edge banders, CNC machines, table saws, the Preventive Contact System (PCS) safety system and more. Expert demonstrations will showcase the capabilities of Felder machines and how they can elevate your woodworking projects,” the company said.

Demonstrations will include:

  • PCS safety system on sliding table saws, which stops the blade within milliseconds of skin contact
  • CNC machining systems for small and industrial shops
  • Jointer-planers and sliding table saws

The company will offer event-specific pricing on select models.

Event Details:

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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