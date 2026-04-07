IWPA Convention Draws 200 to Discuss Trade Policy, Market Outlook

The International Wood Products Association (IWPA) celebrated its 70th World of Wood Convention at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado. More than 200 attendees gathered for three days of industry insights, networking and collaboration.

World of Wood brings together importers, U.S. manufacturers, wholesalers, offshore suppliers and service providers from more than 20 countries for the annual event, designed to support relationship-building, business development and education on trade policy.

Tariffs and economic conditions dominated convention discussions as attendees assessed trade policy and global market outlooks. Despite some apprehension, participants expressed optimism based on industry relationships and IWPA leadership. Sessions covered trade policy and tariffs, regulatory compliance, global market trends, supply chain dynamics, leadership and organizational resilience.