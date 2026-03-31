Scarlett Inc. Reaches 60-year Milestone

In 1965, Scarlett Inc. started as a local woodworking equipment supplier. Sixty years later, the Grand Rapids-based company has become a manufacturing equipment distributor, marking six decades of serving West Michigan manufacturers.

While the industry has shifted from traditional saws to CNC solutions, the company's business model remains focused on customer partnerships, according to company executives.

Much of Scarlett's growth came under the late James Evan Scarlett, an engineer who led the company's expansion from hardware sales into equipment servicing, tooling and parts distribution. His personal motto, "Get busy living," guided the company's diversification strategy, executives said.

"James was the one who really defined what Scarlett is today," said Chris Timmer, president of Scarlett Inc. "He was an engineer who cared deeply about people. We've kept that grit and his focus on mentorship at the center of everything we do."

As Scarlett enters its seventh decade, the company continues expanding while maintaining its four core divisions: sales, tooling, service and parts.

"Reaching 60 years really comes down to the shops and plants that have let us through their doors since 1965," Timmer said. "Our job has always been to keep our customers' spindles turning and their projects moving. We're proud of the history we've built here in Grand Rapids, and we're more focused than ever on what's coming next."

To celebrate the milestone, Scarlett Inc. will host an open house at its headquarters on April 29-30 featuring equipment demonstrations and discussions about manufacturing technology.

"The next decade is about honoring the spirit James Scarlett instilled in the team," Timmer said. "As manufacturing continues to change, Scarlett Inc. is ready to change with it."