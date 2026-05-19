Ecogate Updates greenBOX Nxt Controller
Ecogate, a provider of industrial dust collection and ventilation systems, has introduced the greenBOX Nxt Block #6 controller. “The greenBOX Nxt is Ecogate’s most popular control unit for on-demand industrial…
Ecogate, a provider of industrial dust collection and ventilation systems, has introduced the greenBOX Nxt Block #6 controller.
“The greenBOX Nxt is Ecogate's most popular control unit for on-demand industrial ventilation. It automatically monitors and manages Smart Gates (which measure air volume, velocity and pressure), Workstation Activity Sensors, Variable Frequency Drives, Dust Collector Interfaces, and other system devices so the ventilation system delivers airflow only where it is needed in real-time,” the company explained.
“This new version includes a Linux-powered EcogateOS, faster hardware, improved touchscreen performance, expanded monitoring tools, automatic airflow calibration features, and support for Precision Airflow Gates.”
Learn more at ecogate.com.