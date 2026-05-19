US LBM Acquires South Carolina’s Builders Supply Company

US LBM, a distributor of specialty building materials, has acquired Builders Supply Company in Lancaster, South Carolina.

Serving the greater Charlotte market since 1908, Builders Supply Company offers lumber and millwork inventory, with products ranging from framing material and engineered wood to window and door distribution and installation services.

"There is a clear strategic need to serve the national production builder segment in the Charlotte market," said Southeast Regional Vice President John Merritt of US LBM. "Bringing Builders Supply Company into our network strengthens our ability to support these customers with both full-line product distribution and turnkey specialty solutions."

President Greg Gregory of Builders Supply Company will continue to oversee day-to-day operations.