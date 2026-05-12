Industry Veterans Stephan Waltman and Gary LeBlanc Join National Woods Board

Gary LeBlanc (left) and Stephan Waltman.

The National Woods Board has appointed two woodworking industry veterans to its leadership team: Stephan Waltman and Gary LeBlanc. Their appointments support the NWB's mission to modernize woodworking education and develop the industry's future workforce.

Joe Wadsworth, CEO of Custom Source Woodworking, has moved from the NWB Board of Directors to the NWB Advisory Board, where he will continue providing strategic guidance to the organization.

The NWB elected Waltman to its board of directors. A 35-year veteran of Stiles Machinery, he retired as vice president of sales and marketing in 2017.

During his tenure at Stiles, Waltman helped launch the Manufacturing Industry Learning Lab in Colorado Springs. The NWB has updated the lab's woodworking curriculum by incorporating the Woodwork Career Alliance's skill standards and credentialing program. The NWB curriculum is being implemented in high schools and postsecondary institutions across the United States to prepare students for woodworking careers.

"I'm proud to have been involved with woodworking education my whole life and professional career," Waltman said. "I'm honored to be on the National Woods Board as a way of continuing my interest in developing intentional career development in the woodworking industry."

LeBlanc joins the NWB Advisory Board. Currently organizational development manager for Richelieu Hardware, he brings nearly 50 years of industry experience, including leadership roles at Grass America and LeBlanc Global Sourcing.

LeBlanc spearheaded development of the cabinetmaking program launching this fall at Susquehanna Valley Technical Institute in Pennsylvania. He is working on a similar program at Davidson-Davie Community College in North Carolina.

"As a career and technical education graduate, I know the value of a trade education and am working to expand cabinetmaking classes at high schools and community colleges and to connect the industry to youth through support of organizations like SkillsUSA and the National Woods Board," LeBlanc said. "In four short years, more than 20 percent of the population will be retired. The Baby Boomer cabinetmakers will be gone. Who replaces them? The shortage of cabinetmakers can be addressed one school district at a time but not without the engagement of local woodworkers and their suppliers."