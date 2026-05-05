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Altendorf Rebrands Hebrock Edge Banders

Altendorf is consolidating its edge banding machine portfolio under a single brand name. The company will rebrand machines previously sold under the Hebrock name as the Altendorf F Series and…

Woodshop News Editors

Altendorf is consolidating its edge banding machine portfolio under a single brand name. The company will rebrand machines previously sold under the Hebrock name as the Altendorf F Series and K Series.

Beginning in fall 2026, all edge banders will be manufactured at Altendorf's headquarters in Minden, Germany, where the company already produces panel saws. Production will move from Hüllhorst.

The consolidation follows Altendorf's strategic realignment announced in early 2026 to market all machines and digital solutions under one brand. The company said the move goes beyond rebranding, with both product lines receiving technical upgrades and clearer market positioning.

The F Series comprises three models — F 2, F 4 and F 5 — targeting woodworking shops and carpentry businesses that need compact edge banders. The machines operate at feed rates up to 10 meters per minute with 3.5-minute heating times.

The K Series — models K 34, K 36 and K 37 — targets workshops and manufacturing facilities with higher production volumes. These machines operate at feed rates up to 15 meters per minute and handle workpieces up to 60 millimeters thick. The modular design allows configurations from single workstations to automated production lines.

Both series share several features. A 15-inch touchscreen displays 3D workpiece previews before processing begins. Operators can save and recall up to 40 programs. The WhisperCut jointing router uses interchangeable diamond cutters with a pulling cut toward the panel center. Corner rounding router motors can be changed without tools. Neither series uses a central lubrication system, reducing maintenance. An ECO Mode shuts down all units, including the glue pot heater, after 15 minutes of inactivity. All models connect to Altendorf's NEXUS IIoT digital platform.

The production consolidation in Minden will provide customers with a single point of contact for production and service, according to the company.

Learn more at konfigurator.altendorf.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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