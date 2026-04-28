AWFS Fair adds Equipment Section for Wood Waste Conversion

Pellet Tech will connect equipment manufacturers with wood producers seeking to convert sawdust, chips and other waste into sellable products. The addition reflects industry interest in equipment that can turn disposal costs into potential revenue, according to the AWFS.

“Pellet Tech is one step in our broader mission of informing fair participants about the revenue-generating potential of wood waste and the ability to take the liability of wood waste disposal off the balance sheet and transform it into power generation for shops (of all sizes) or into a new revenue source. This is the future. Shops that adapt to this reality the quickest will find themselves ahead of the curve and their competition,” said Angelo Gangone, executive vice president of AWFS and AWFS Fair.