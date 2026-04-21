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Berenson Introduces Cabinet Backplates in Two Design Styles

Hardware manufacturer Berenson has released two backplate collections: Galloway and Statler. The Statler line features a squared, cutout design, while Galloway offers an oval shape. Backplates are decorative hardware pieces…

Woodshop News Editors

Hardware manufacturer Berenson has released two backplate collections: Galloway and Statler.

The Statler line features a squared, cutout design, while Galloway offers an oval shape. Backplates are decorative hardware pieces installed behind cabinet knobs and pulls.

Both collections come in brushed nickel, matte black and modern brushed gold finishes. Available sizes accommodate knob installations and pulls with 96mm, 128mm, 160mm and 224mm center-to-center spacing.

Learn more at berensonhardware.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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