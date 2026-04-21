Kreg Tool Expands Cordless Power Tool Line

Kreg Tool Company is expanding its 20-volt Ionic Drive power tool line with new cordless tools and Blue Ion battery options, the company announced April 20.

The expansion adds tools across five categories to Kreg's initial power tool offerings. The new lineup includes high-torque impact wrenches, compact hammer drills, a shop blower, wet/dry vacuum, and angle grinder.

Kreg is introducing 6.0Ah and 8.0Ah Blue Ion battery packs for extended runtime. A new Super Charger charges batteries four times faster than the standard Kreg charger, according to the company.

"The first wave of Ionic Drive tools showed woodworkers what was possible when a brand truly built for them entered the power tool space," said Davis Rowe, chief revenue officer at Kreg Tool. "This expansion is about delivering on that promise."