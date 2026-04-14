Stiles Machinery holds Manufacturing Solutions Seminar

Stiles Machinery welcomed manufacturers, business leaders, and industry professionals from across North America and Mexico to its Spring Manufacturing Solutions Seminar (MSS), held April 1–2 at the company’s High Point, North Carolina, facility. The two-day event offered attendees an in-depth look at the technologies, strategies, and proven solutions shaping the future of woodworking and advanced manufacturing.

This spring’s seminar addressed many of the challenges manufacturers face today, including increased production demands, skilled labor shortages, and the need for more connected, automated operations.

The event featured live work cell demonstrations, expert-led discussions, and interactive breakout sessions focused on optimizing efficiency, increasing flexibility, and supporting long-term growth.

Day one highlighted advancements in surface finishing and solid wood processing, featuring automated sanding technologies, compact machining solutions, and high-precision solid wood systems. It also featured a spotlight interview with Christopher Wernimont, Operations Engineer at Adams Group and Pittsburg State University graduate, about cultivating the next generation of industry talent.

Day two emphasized panel processing, a robotic cell powered by Automatech Robotik’s ORRA, and other integrated production cells, showcasing innovations in nested-based machining, robotic part handling, and smart material flow. Tommy Gagnon, CEO of Automatech Robotik, and Jon Buell, President and CEO of Wright Architectural Millwork, discussed the process of planning and implementing advanced automation lines and how ORRA technology overcomes the common issues associated with fully automated production.

“The Manufacturing Solutions Seminar continues to be one of the most meaningful ways we give back to the industry,” said Barry Kellar, President & CEO of Stiles Machinery and HOMAG Machinery Americas. “The level of engagement we saw confirms that manufacturers are actively seeking smarter automation, stronger partnerships, and technologies that allow them to grow and overcome market challenges. We’re proud to lead that conversation and help our customers find success in a marketplace that is always changing.”