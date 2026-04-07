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Biesse to host Material Days in Charlotte

Biesse will host Material Days, a two-day woodworking industry event featuring equipment demonstrations and seminars, April 22-23 at its Charlotte, North Carolina, showroom. The event targets cabinet shops, closet manufacturers,…

Woodshop News Editors

Biesse will host Material Days, a two-day woodworking industry event featuring equipment demonstrations and seminars, April 22-23 at its Charlotte, North Carolina, showroom.

The event targets cabinet shops, closet manufacturers, door producers and millwork operations interested in automation and production solutions, according to the company. Registration is limited.

Day one focuses on cabinet and closet door production. Morning seminars will cover manufacturing processes for medium-density fiberboard (MDF), five-piece thermofoil/laminate, five-piece solid wood and European slab doors. Afternoon sessions include live equipment demonstrations.

Derek Asbury, owner of Asbury Millwork, will discuss design trends, in-house door production and coating technologies during the first day's programming.

Day two addresses closet manufacturing, with presentations on industry history and trends in European and Asian markets. Live demonstrations will showcase component production for operations of various sizes.

Learn more and register at biesse.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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