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Grizzly adds Professional Saw Blade Lines with 21 Options

Grizzly Industrial has launched two lines of circular saw blades aimed at professional contractors and industrial shops. The Grizzly PRO and Extreme Series lines include 21 blade options designed for…

Woodshop News Editors

Grizzly Industrial has launched two lines of circular saw blades aimed at professional contractors and industrial shops.

The Grizzly PRO and Extreme Series lines include 21 blade options designed for various cutting applications. The company says the blades feature micro-grain carbide tips, noise-dampening technology and specialized tooth geometry intended to reduce material waste and extend blade life.

"We built these new saw blades the same way we built our company, obsessed with quality and unwilling to cut corners," said Shabir Balolia, president of Grizzly Industrial.

Key features include:

• C4 and C9 micro-grain carbide tips that the company says last up to six times longer than standard saw blades

• Resin-filled stabilizer vents designed to reduce noise and vibration

• CNC heat-brazed carbide tips for impact resistance

• Alternate top bevel (ATB) tooth geometry to minimize tearout and splintering

• Both thin-kerf and standard-kerf options

Learn more at grizzly.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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