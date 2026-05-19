AWI Standards 2026 Published as Consolidated Book

The Architectural Woodwork Institute has released AWI Standards 2026, its first consolidated publication of all 14 woodwork standards since 2016.

The 433-page book combines 10 American National Standards Institute-accredited standards and four stand-alone AWI standards into a single resource for architectural woodworkers, design-build professionals and educators.

The ANSI standards cover factory finishing, finish carpentry/installation, architectural wood casework, manufactured wood casework, countertops, millwork and wood trim, wood paneling, and specialty casework. The book also includes wood stair, handrail and guard systems standards developed with the Stairbuilders and Manufacturers Association.

As an ANSI-accredited standards developer organization, AWI created these performance-based standards under the guidelines and open process required for American National Standards.

Four additional AWI standards in the book address submittals, care and storage, materials, and historical restoration of architectural woodwork.

The color-coded publication explains the ANSI accreditation process and includes supplemental resources such as AWI iS (Industry Solutions) information, testing procedures and reports, humidity data, and consolidated information for design professionals, according to Hague. The book features photographs from AWI Standards of Excellence award-winning projects by AWI manufacturing members.

All AWI and AWI/ANSI standards remain available free online for field reference and real-time updates. The consolidated book is available for purchase at awinet.org.