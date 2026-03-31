C.R. Onsrud Hosts Demo Day

C.R. Onsrud Inc., a Troutman, North Carolina-based manufacturer of CNC machinery, hosted more than 200 attendees at its recent demo day, including CNC vendors, experienced CNC users and novices.

The company featured more than a dozen live demonstrations, enabling attendees to experience CNC technology firsthand. "We tried to have something for everyone, so we used a wide range of materials, processing techniques and machine types," said Jeff Onsrud, director of sales and business development.

On the A-Series machine — the newest in C.R. Onsrud's lineup — demonstrations showed how to make MDF 3D wall panels, aluminum gears and PVC sign letters. The company also demonstrated linear profile extrusion components and a phenolic tool bench organizer on the M-Series, a melamine cabinet nest on the T-Series, and plywood furniture frames on the RH-Series. Additional demonstrations included steel cutting and friction stir welding on the CH-Series.

After adding an 83,000-square-foot building to its campus last year, the company was able to accommodate more visitors and hopes to grow attendance next year. "We're glad we have the space to invite more visitors and vendors. It's important to offer events that keep manufacturers connected and sharing ideas," said Thomas Tuck, senior manager of regional sales and marketing initiatives.

The event included a factory tour and a demonstration of the Inverted Router, the invention by Charlie Onsrud that launched the company 50 years ago. Tom Onsrud spoke about the company's 50-year journey from small pin routers to CNC machines.