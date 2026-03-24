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Automate Coating Processes with the Prima EVO

Cefla presents the Prima EVO, an automatic spray coating machine designed for manufacturers transitioning from manual spraying operations. The stand-alone unit features either a single-arm configuration with up to four…

Woodshop News Editors

Cefla presents the Prima EVO, an automatic spray coating machine designed for manufacturers transitioning from manual spraying operations.

The stand-alone unit features either a single-arm configuration with up to four spray guns or a dual-arm system with up to eight guns. The machine requires one operator for loading and unloading pieces.

According to the company, the Prima EVO targets small to midsize operations seeking to automate coating processes while managing capital costs. The system accommodates frequent color changes and small production runs.

Key features include a paper conveyor system that protects panel undersides during coating and a patented loading mechanism that allows operators to replace paper rolls independently. The unit's manual-opening design provides access for maintenance and cleaning.

The oscillating spray coater is positioned as an entry-level automation solution for companies looking to increase throughput without adding technical staff.

Learn more at ceflafinishing.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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