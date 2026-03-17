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Showplace Cabinetry Picks Contest Winners

Showplace Cabinetry has announced the winners of its 2025 Design Contest, celebrating exceptional creativity and design innovation from its dealer network across the country. This year’s contest generated 130 project…

Woodshop News Editors
Kitchen by Brown & Glynn Construction, winner of the Small Kitchen and Judge's Choice awards.

Showplace Cabinetry has announced the winners of its 2025 Design Contest, celebrating exceptional creativity and design innovation from its dealer network across the country.

This year’s contest generated 130 project submissions spanning six design categories.

“We are continually inspired by the creativity and expertise of our dealer-partners,” said Bill Allen, CEO of Showplace Cabinetry. “The quality and variety of submissions this year speak volumes about the strength of our network and the passion our designers bring to every project. We’re honored to celebrate their achievements.”

Winning projects were selected based on overall design excellence, innovative use of Showplace products, craftsmanship, and aesthetic impact.

Large Kitchen

• Salem Point Design in Parker, Colo. (1st)

• Chesapeake Cabinetry in Georgetown, Del. (2nd)

Small Kitchen

• Brown & Glynn Construction in Milltown, N.J. (1st and Judges’ Choice)

• EKAD Studio in Fort Loudon, Penn. (2nd)

Bathroom

• Spencer Home Center in Lexington, Va. (1st)

• Salem Point Design in Parker, Colo. (2nd)

Other Rooms

• Salem Point Design in Parker, Colo. (1st)

Non-Paint

• Haggard Home Cabinetry & Design in Johns Creek, Ga. (1st and Plant Pick)

• MJ Kitchen & Bath in Plymouth, Mich. (2nd)

New Products

• DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen in Rogers, AR (1st)

• Salem Point Design in Parker, CO (2nd)

Honorable Mention

• McGuire + Co. Kitchen + Bath in Wakefield, Mass.

• Linden Kitchen & Bath in Linden, Mich.

• C&C Custom Interiors in Marshall, Minn.

See photos of the winning projects at showplacecabinetry.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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