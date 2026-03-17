Showplace Cabinetry Picks Contest Winners

Showplace Cabinetry has announced the winners of its 2025 Design Contest, celebrating exceptional creativity and design innovation from its dealer network across the country.

“We are continually inspired by the creativity and expertise of our dealer-partners,” said Bill Allen, CEO of Showplace Cabinetry. “The quality and variety of submissions this year speak volumes about the strength of our network and the passion our designers bring to every project. We’re honored to celebrate their achievements.”