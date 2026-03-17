New Cordless Angled Finish Nailer from Makita

Makita has introduced an 18-volt LXT angled finish nailer, model XNB08, driving 15-gauge nails up to 2.5 inches long.

The nailer features a slim nose design for easy access in confined areas and accurate nail placement, the company said.

The tool weighs 7.3 pounds with battery installed and includes an anti-dry fire mechanism and two-mode selector switch for sequential nailing or bump fire operation.