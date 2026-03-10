Powermatic Begins New Branding Initiative

Powermatic, the premium woodworking machinery brand of JPW Industries, is launching a brand revitalization focused on product innovation, user education and enhanced customer support.

“The Powermatic Difference reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering premium woodworking machinery while modernizing how woodworkers discover, learn about, and support their machines,” the company said in a statement.

The initiative includes a three-year product development plan, with new machines and upgrades scheduled to begin in June 2026. The company said the updates are based on feedback from professional woodworkers, educators and hobbyists, and will include improved ergonomics, controls, digital readouts, and dust collection features.

“By combining Powermatic’s signature construction with modern features and user-driven design improvements, the company aims to continue setting the benchmark for performance, durability, and precision in woodworking machinery,” the company said.

Powermatic has launched a redesigned website, powermatic.com, that provides product images, videos, application examples, and educational resources. The site allows customers to purchase through the company's distributor network or directly online.

The company is expanding its customer service program, which includes:

U.S.-based technical support

A network of more than 225 authorized service centers

Parts support

Extended warranties and maintenance plans

“Powermatic has earned its reputation as The Gold Standard since 1921 through uncompromising build quality, precision, and durability. With this revitalization, we’re extending that same standard beyond the machine itself — into how woodworkers discover, purchase, and support their equipment,” said Jimmy Uttley, director of product management at Powermatic.