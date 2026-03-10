AWFS Opens 2026 Student CAD Competition

The Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers has launched the 2026 Design-it-Digital Student Competition, an online CAD design challenge for middle school, high school and post-secondary students across the United States and Canada.

The competition introduces students to real-world constraints designers and manufacturers face in the woodworking industry. Participants respond to a client brief by designing a wood product using industry-standard 2D or 3D CAD and rendering software. A panel of industry professionals evaluates entries online.

The competition supports AWFS' workforce development mission by exposing students to careers in CAD, engineering, manufacturing, design, and related technical fields.

This year's competition focuses on table design with three challenge levels:

• Design Challenge A (Middle School): Coffee table with integrated board game storage

• Design Challenge B (High School, Middle School optional): Dining table seating six adults

• Design Challenge C (Post-Secondary, High School optional): Expandable dining table seating six, expanding to 10 adults

Requirements include:

• At least 67 percent wood products

• Manufacturable in a standard professional woodworking shop

• Bill of materials, labor time estimate and pricing structure

• 24” x 36" print-ready digital presentation board

The entry deadline is Nov. 1, 2026.