Keystone Announces New Finishing Pricing Structure

Keystone Wood Specialties has revamped its finishing pricing structure, aiming to simplify cost estimates for remodeling professionals and custom cabinetmakers, and added new stain and paint colors for 2026.

The company's new pricing model organizes finishing costs by measurement type: square foot for doors, drawer fronts, plywood and veneer; linear foot for molding; and per opening for face frames.

The updated structure eliminates upcharges for darker finish colors and reduces costs for several product categories. Face frames and wainscot panels with seal-only backs will cost less to finish, as will frame-only doors without mullions. The company also lowered prices for solid white paint.

Keystone expanded its white oak stain line with three options: 5 Sheen Natural, Pickled White and Almond Shell. The additions respond to continued demand for white oak in cabinetry projects.

The company also introduced three paint colors — Liberty Blue, Pistachio and Manna — reflecting industry preferences for warmer neutrals and nature-inspired tones, the company said.