SNX Introduces CoilHub-S Edge Banding Heater

SNX has launched the CoilHub-S, a single-coil edge banding heater designed to complement its existing CoilHub-M multi-coil unit. Both products heat and store edge banding material for straight-line and contour edge banding machines used in woodworking and furniture manufacturing.

The company says the CoilHub systems maintain consistent edge banding temperature, which softens the material and makes it more pliable during application. According to SNX, this temperature control helps prevent contamination, increases adhesion between the banding and substrate, and reduces delamination issues.

The heating process also enables cleaner guillotine cuts and reduces chipping during the trimming phase, the company reports.