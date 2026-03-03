Rev-A-Shelf adds Walnut Product Line

Walnut Knife Block Base

Rev-A-Shelf has expanded its Craftsman Collection with a line of walnut cabinet organization products.

The walnut line builds on the company's existing maple Craftsman Collection. The new products are designed for use in kitchen and closet cabinetry and include cutlery trays, drawer inserts, waste containers, blind corner optimizers and base cabinet pullouts.

The walnut products are available in various cabinet widths and configurations. The company positions the line as complementing painted cabinet finishes, natural wood tones, and mixed-material designs.