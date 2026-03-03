SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Rev-A-Shelf adds Walnut Product Line

Rev-A-Shelf has expanded its Craftsman Collection with a line of walnut cabinet organization products. The walnut line builds on the company’s existing maple Craftsman Collection. The new products are designed…

Woodshop News Editors
Walnut Knife Block Base

Rev-A-Shelf has expanded its Craftsman Collection with a line of walnut cabinet organization products.

The walnut line builds on the company's existing maple Craftsman Collection. The new products are designed for use in kitchen and closet cabinetry and include cutlery trays, drawer inserts, waste containers, blind corner optimizers and base cabinet pullouts.

The walnut products are available in various cabinet widths and configurations. The company positions the line as complementing painted cabinet finishes, natural wood tones, and mixed-material designs.

Learn more at rev-a-shelf.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
BusyBusy presents Visual Project Planning
NewsBusyBusy presents Visual Project PlanningWoodshop News Editors
RazorGage Marks 25 years
NewsRazorGage Marks 25 yearsWoodshop News Editors
Richelieu Captures Two Honors at KBIS
NewsRichelieu Captures Two Honors at KBISWoodshop News Editors
New Wheel Marking Gauge from Woodpeckers
NewsNew Wheel Marking Gauge from WoodpeckersWoodshop News Editors
Registration Opens for 2026 NWFA Wood Flooring Expo
NewsRegistration Opens for 2026 NWFA Wood Flooring ExpoWoodshop News Editors
New Tool Tracking Device from Metabo HPT
NewsNew Tool Tracking Device from Metabo HPTWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest