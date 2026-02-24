New Wheel Marking Gauge from Woodpeckers
Woodpeckers recently introduced a wheel marking gauge with a circular blade designed to create thin lines for hand tool joinery layout.
The blade cuts wood fibers rather than marking them, creating a groove that guides chisels or saws, according to the company.
The gauge includes a stainless-steel reference plate and a fine-threaded micro-adjustment mechanism to control the distance between the plate and blade.
Learn more at woodpeck.com.
