New Wheel Marking Gauge from Woodpeckers

Woodpeckers recently introduced a wheel marking gauge with a circular blade designed to create thin lines for hand tool joinery layout. The blade cuts wood fibers rather than marking them, creating a groove that guides chisels or saws, according to the company.

Woodshop News Editors

Woodpeckers recently introduced a wheel marking gauge with a circular blade designed to create thin lines for hand tool joinery layout.

The blade cuts wood fibers rather than marking them, creating a groove that guides chisels or saws, according to the company.

The gauge includes a stainless-steel reference plate and a fine-threaded micro-adjustment mechanism to control the distance between the plate and blade.

 Learn more at woodpeck.com.

