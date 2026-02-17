C.R. Onsrud to Host Annual Demo Day

C.R. Onsrud, a U.S. manufacturer of CNC machinery, is hosting its annual Demo Day on March 25 at its factory in Troutman, North Carolina. The company will also celebrate its 50th anniversary with attendees.

The event serves as a networking opportunity for manufacturers to share ideas and explore new technologies. The company's 83,000-sq.-ft. expansion, completed last year, has allowed the event to grow, according to Jeff Onsrud, director of sales and business development.

"We are very excited to welcome more manufacturers, bring in more vendors, and expand our offerings," Onsrud said.

The event will feature live demonstrations of 3- and 5-axis machines. Attendees can speak with vendors representing CAD/CAM software, automation, CNC tooling, vacuum pumps and other CNC-related technologies. Educational seminars will also be offered.

"Essentially this is a mini trade show. Anything and everything related to the CNC world will be at C.R. Onsrud. It's a great way to learn something new, even if you have owned a CNC router for decades," said Thomas Tuck, senior manager of regional sales and marketing initiatives.

The company began 50 years ago with the invention of a small pin router, according to Onsrud. While C.R. Onsrud still sells some inverted routers, it shifted in the 1990s to manufacturing CNC machines. At the Demo Day, the inverted router will be demonstrated live, and the company's first CNC machine sold — a still-operational twin-table C-Series — will be on display to mark its 30th year.

"While our focus will be on the latest CNC technologies and modern manufacturing best practices, it's nice on our 50th anniversary to give a nod to the past," Onsrud said.