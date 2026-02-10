Kreg Adds Trim Router Accessories
Kreg Tool announced the launch of a new lineup of routing accessories and clamping solutions designed to make detailed woodworking tasks easier, more accurate, and more accessible.
“The new products expand Kreg’s growing trim router ecosystem while addressing one of woodworking’s most persistent pain points: clean, frustration-free edge banding,” the company explained.
“At the center of the launch is a collection of trim-router accessories engineered to work together in forming a cohesive system that can handle nearly any project application. With new base plates, guides, jigs, and router bits, Kreg is building out a complete suite of tools that help woodworkers get more precision, control, and versatility from their trim routers.”
Additions include a door hinge routing jig, trim router base plate, circle guide, router bits, and the Kreg Edge Band Clamp, a new clamping solution to eliminate the frustration often associated with applying edge banding.
Learn more at kregtool.com.