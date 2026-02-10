Kreg Adds Trim Router Accessories

Kreg Tool announced the launch of a new lineup of routing accessories and clamping solutions designed to make detailed woodworking tasks easier, more accurate, and more accessible.

“At the center of the launch is a collection of trim-router accessories engineered to work together in forming a cohesive system that can handle nearly any project application. With new base plates, guides, jigs, and router bits, Kreg is building out a complete suite of tools that help woodworkers get more precision, control, and versatility from their trim routers.”