NWA readies for Woodworkers Showcase

Woodshop News Editors

The Northeastern Woodworkers Association will host its 33rd annual Woodworkers Showcase at the Saratoga Springs City Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on March 28-29.

The show will present over 500 exhibits reflecting the art of woodworking, including fine furniture, turnings, carvings, intarsia, scroll work, sculpture, toys, and musical instruments.

Exhibitors, both amateur and professional, compete for awards in multiple categories, including Best of Show and People’s Choice.

The show also features lectures and demonstrations. This year’s guests include Tom McLauglin, host of Epic Woodworking, and Logan Wittmer, editor of Popular Woodworking.

Learn more at woodworker.org.

